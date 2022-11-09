Prime Minister Garibashvili Attends COP 27 in Egypt

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is visiting the Arab Republic of Egypt, where he addressed the 27th UN Climate Change Conference on November 8 and participated in a roundtable discussion held on the sidelines of the same conference.

PM’s Address at COP 27

Speaking at the conference, PM Garibashvili noted that climate change “has become a challenge for our generation,” adding that “there is no time for deliberation, we need swift and result-oriented actions.”

He also said that Georgia is considering turning the Paris commitments into credible delivery and “increasing the ambition of its Nationally Determined Contributions in 2025.” The Prime Minister noted that his country has developed “a very comprehensive 2030 Climate Change Strategy and subsequent Action Plan to further facilitate the ambitious agenda for climate change mitigation.”

“Georgia, with its Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy targets to reach Carbon Neutrality by 2050 with unifying national efforts and with international support,” PM Garibashvili said, adding that “Georgia has one of the cleanest grids; 85% of our electricity comes from renewable sources, and further enhancing the share of renewable energy is a strategic priority for my country.”

“Additionally, we continue to support further non-traditional renewable energy development projects such as solar, wind, hydrogen, geothermal and other means of sustainable sources,” he said.

Noting that success in the direction of climate change can be achieved “only with joint efforts”, Garibashvili said that “let’s together translate the outcomes of COP 27 into prompt climate action.”

Roundtable discussion

Addressing the participants of the roundtable discussion “Investing in the Future of Energy”, PM Garibashvili spoke about the importance of developing sustainable energy sources and stressed how important it is to diversify energy sources.

He noted that it is vital to invest more in alternative—clean, accessible, and sustainable energy sources, adding that Georgia has taken “important steps” toward transforming the energy sector and ensuring greater investments in the field of clean and sustainable energy.

Considering the geopolitical context, the Georgian PM said that “Georgia can play an important role in diversifying transport routes and ensuring Europe’s energy supply.”

“To this end, work is underway on the idea of installing a submarine power cable in the Black Sea to connect Georgia and Europe. This strategic project envisages the creation of opportunities for transiting renewable green energy between the EU and the South Caucasus Region,” he said.

The PM emphasized that “through joint efforts, countries can make a historic difference, ensure an energy future, and secure long-term positive changes to global climate change.”

In Egypt, the Georgian PM is accompanied by Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and the Head of the Government Administration, Revaz Javelidze.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)