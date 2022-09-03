Defense Forces Join Fire Fighting Efforts in Kakheti

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili issued an order on 2 September authorizing the Defense Forces of Georgia to join the fire-fighting efforts being carried out near the village of Shilda, Kvareli Municipality, Kakheti region.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced on 3 September that fire localization and extinguishing works in the forest are actively underway with employees of the Ministry’s Emergency Situations Management Agency, the National Guard, and the National Forestry Agency involved in the effort.

According to the Ministry, fire-rescue and other types of special equipment including helicopters of the Border Police are on site. In parallel with extinguishing the fire, crews on the ground are trying to clear roads to better access the fires.

Georgia has experienced several wildfires in late August-early September, with the most serious occurring in Borjomi Municipality where hundreds of firefighters, rescuers, and employees of government agencies worked for over a week to extinguish and bring the fire under control.

