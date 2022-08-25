On 24 August, people gathered in Tbilisi for a pro-Ukraine march in celebration of the Independence Day of Ukraine and organized under the name – #IndependenceInMyHeart. According to the media, the march is a part of an international campaign in which people in more than 50 cities in 24 countries simultaneously gathered in solidarity with Ukraine. The march in Tbilisi began at 19:00 with participants meeting at First Republic Square before marching towards the Parliament of Georgia on Rustaveli Avenue. Similar marches also took place in Batumi and Kutaisi.

Civil.ge photographer Guram Muradov capture the pro-Ukraine march organized in the capital in his photos:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)