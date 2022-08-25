Pro-Ukraine rally in Tbilisi on 24 August. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
MultimediaNews

Photo-story | March Dedicated to Ukraine’s Day of Independence in Tbilisi

25/08/2022 - 11:38
90 Less than a minute

On 24 August, people gathered in Tbilisi for a pro-Ukraine march in celebration of the Independence Day of Ukraine and organized under the name – #IndependenceInMyHeart. According to the media, the march is a part of an international campaign in which people in more than 50 cities in 24 countries simultaneously gathered in solidarity with Ukraine. The march in Tbilisi began at 19:00 with participants meeting at First Republic Square before marching towards the Parliament of Georgia on Rustaveli Avenue. Similar marches also took place in Batumi and Kutaisi.

Civil.ge photographer Guram Muradov capture the pro-Ukraine march organized in the capital in his photos:

Pro-Ukraine rally in Tbilisi on 24 August. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Pro-Ukraine rally in Tbilisi on 24 August. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Tbilisi rally dedicated to Ukraine’s Day of Independence. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Tbilisi rally dedicated to Ukraine’s Day of Independence. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Tbilisi rally dedicated to Ukraine’s Day of Independence. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Tbilisi rally dedicated to Ukraine’s Day of Independence. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Protestors gathered in support of Ukraine’s Independence Day carry a banner that reads “Crimea is Ukraine.” Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
A young boy on Rustaveli avenue gathered in support of Ukraine wearing traditional Ukrainian clothing – Vyshyvanka. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Protestors unfurl a Ukrainian flag in honor of the country’s Independence Day. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
A woman cries during the rally supporting Ukraine’s Day of Independence. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Tbilisi rally dedicated to Ukraine’s Day of Independence. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Two women gathered to celebrate Ukraine’s Day of Independence hold banners related to Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Tbilisi rally dedicated to Ukraine’s Day of Independence. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Ukrainian flags in front of the Marriot Hotel on Tbilisi’s main thoroughfare of Rustaveli Avenue. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
A woman holds a banner reading “Nova Kakhovka is Ukraine.” Nova Kakhovka is a city in Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Tbilisi rally dedicated to Ukraine’s Day of Independence. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
A banner that reads: “Glory to Ukraine – Glory to Heroes.” Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Tbilisi rally dedicated to Ukraine’s Day of Independence. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Tbilisi rally dedicated to Ukraine’s Day of Independence. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
People gather in support of Ukraine’s Independence Day in front of the Parliament of Georgia. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
A Ukrainian flag unfurled during a Tbilisi rally celebrating Ukraine’s Independence Day. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
A man wears an anti-Russia t-shirt during the rally celebrating Ukraine’s Day of Independence. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Tbilisi rally dedicated to Ukraine’s Day of Independence. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
A woman marching during the pro-Ukraine rally in Tbilisi holds a sign reading “Stop Putin.” Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Supporters rallying for Ukraine’s Independence Day carry the Ukrainian flag. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Pro-Ukraine supporters hold a banner in front of the Georgian Parliament that reads: “Russia is a Terrorist State.” Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
A woman marching in support of Ukraine’s Independence Day wears wings fashioned in the national colors of Ukraine. Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
25/08/2022 - 11:38
90 Less than a minute
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button