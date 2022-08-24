Georgian Leaders Congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day on 24 August.

“Happy Independence Day to Ukraine!” President Zurabishvili stated. “The Ukrainian nation has shown the world its admirable fight for its independence and freedom.”

“Georgia and Ukraine are close, brotherly nations with a similar struggle,” she emphasized. “We know the cost of independence. And we will always stand together.”

“Happy Independence Day to Ukraine! We wish peace and prosperity to Ukraine and Ukrainian people in these difficult times of war,” PM Garibashvili wrote on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili tweeted, “My congratulations to Ukraine on the special occasion of Independence Day. may the war end soon and Ukraine emerge stronger from this ordeal so that its people live in a free and prosperous country.”

“Georgia stands in solidarity with Ukraine and supports its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Foreign Minister underscored.

Speaker Papuashvili wrote, “I congratulate the Ukrainian people on the Independence Day. Your exemplary fight for freedom highlights a great value of independence.”

“We wish continued strength and bravery to the people of Ukraine to protect their homeland and ensure a peaceful and prosperous future,” he added.

Note: The Article was updated on 24 August at 16:00 to reflect Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili’s tweet.

