Three Charged for Purchase, Storage of Radioactive Material

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) charged three individuals on 18 August for the illegal purchase, storage, and attempt to sell radioactive substances.

The trio was accordingly charged under Article 230 (1) of the Criminal Code of Georgia which relates to selling, purchasing, or storing radioactive substances. The charges carry a prison term of five to ten years.

They were arrested on 16 August as a result of the SSG investigation when they attempted to sell the radioactive substances for USD 1.2 million.

The SGG stated the “organized group of persons in the city of Tbilisi and the Sagarejo Municipality were illegally storing radioactive substances with gamma radiation dangerous to human health at their residential addresses..,”

“[They] actively searched for a buyer, maintained the conspiracy by systematically changing the place of storage of the radioactive substances, and finally tried to sell the mentioned substances..,” they added.

