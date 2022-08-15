News

Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 35.3% in January-July

15/08/2022 - 11:20
Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in goods amounted to USD 10.2 billion in January-July 2022 – a 35.3% increase as compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on 15 August.

Exports grew by 36.3% to USD 3.1 billion, while imports increased by 34.8% to USD 7.1 billion. The trade deficit between January-July was USD 3.9 billion, amounting to 39.2% of the trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

