Photo-story | Rally at the Parliament, Moves to GD Office

Crowds started to gather, as the activists and opposition geared for their third reunion, calling for quicker accession to the EU and lambasting the government for inaction. Today the calls for the cabinet’s resignation sounded louder.

Protesters gather on Rustaveli Avenue chanting slogans. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Going Home – to Europe” has been the slogan of the cycle of gatherings. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Drumming up support. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Georgian flags dominate. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Activists address crowd. Lasha Bugadze speaks. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

People arrive with families. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

All age groups are represented. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

So are many provinces. Here representatives from Guria march. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

NATO flags are seen alongside the EU ones. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

“Forward to EU, down with Putin’s Russia” reads makeshift poster. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Solidarity to Ukraine is palpable. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Students speak up. Guram Muradov/Civil.ge

Following the initial statements at the podium, erected in front of the Parliament on Rustaveli avenue, the leaders called on some 3 thousand of activists to move in front of the Georgian Dream headquarters.