Photo-story | Rally at the Parliament, Moves to GD Office
Crowds started to gather, as the activists and opposition geared for their third reunion, calling for quicker accession to the EU and lambasting the government for inaction. Today the calls for the cabinet’s resignation sounded louder.
Following the initial statements at the podium, erected in front of the Parliament on Rustaveli avenue, the leaders called on some 3 thousand of activists to move in front of the Georgian Dream headquarters.