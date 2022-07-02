U.S. Ambassador Concerned Over Violence Reports

U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan expressed her concerns and disappointment about reports of violence on opposition politicians and civic activists campaigning in the lead-up to the pro-EU, anti-government protest slated for July 3.

In her remarks to reporters yesterday, Ambassador Degnan stressed, “we’re seeing violence being brought in to infringe, suppress, deny, people their constitutional rights under Georgia’s constitution.”

The Ambassador also addressed the allegations of government-critical TV Pirveli founder Vato Tsereteli being assaulted by Georgian Dream lawmakers during U.S. Independence Day celebrations at the Embassy on June 30.

“We had a terrific event last night to celebrate America’s Independence Day…. we are a little disappointed that these reports overshadowed what was otherwise a very positive and happy celebration…”

“We are not aware that any formal legal process has started yet, but certainly, violence is unacceptable, particularly when there’s been a pattern of attacks against media representatives,” she stressed, reiterating that the Embassy is looking into the reports.

