Georgian PM Meets EU Commission VP, Slovak Counterpart

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has met European Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič and Slovak counterpart Eduard Heger in the margins of the June 2-4 Global Security Forum in Bratislava.

PM Garibashvili and Vice President Šefčovič on June 3 discussed the necessary steps for Georgia to take on its path of EU integration and past progress in implementing the Association and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area agreements, the Georgian Government Administration reported.

The two officials also talked about Russia’s war against Ukraine, its impact on the security in the wider region, as well as the dire humanitarian situation in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, per the report.

Great talks w/friend of🇬🇪@MarosSefcovic.Reiterated that we remain fully committed to our🇪🇺way, a longstanding choice of 🇬🇪ppl. 🇬🇪’s commitment to🇪🇺has been proved at every step we are taking on this path – be it complex reforms, aligning w/EU policies or achieving EU Standards. pic.twitter.com/fCtfxAGgdC — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) June 3, 2022

Also on June 3, the Georgian and Slovak PMs touched upon prospects to deepen bilateral links in tourism and trade, as well as Georgia’s application for EU membership, the Georgian Government Administration said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for EU member states to back the bids of the Associated Trio – Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, per the report.

