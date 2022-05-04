Armenian Security Council Secretary Visits Tbilisi

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan met Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri in Tbilisi.

The Armenian official and the Georgian PM discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine, as well as the situation in the South Caucasus, highlighting the importance of peace and stability in the region, PM Garibashvili’s press service said.

PM Garibashvili told the Armenian official that Georgia stands ready to contribute to the dialogue between the South Caucasus countries on the economy, trade, and culture among other areas.

In this context, the sides touched upon Georgia’s Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative, a proposed platform for confidence-building in the South Caucasus with the participation of Armenia, Azerbaijan, the U.S., and the EU.

Meanwhile, the Armenian official and Interior Minister Gomelauri, who also serves as the Secretary of Georgia’s National Security Council, in their meeting highlighted the importance of deepening bilateral security cooperation.

The two officials also touched upon the security situation in the region and the war in Ukraine.

