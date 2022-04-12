Audit Unveils Dubious Transactions by Gori Municipal Hall-Run Body

State Audit Office has uncovered dubious transactions worth about GEL 500 thousand (USD 162 thousand) by the Gori Municipality-run Culture and Tourism Development Agency during the 2020-2021 period.

The Audit Office confirmed to Civil.ge today that the funds had been funneled to personal accounts, but refrained from disclosing any identities.

It added that the audit is still in process, and thus the findings are not final.

The Office said it has informed the relevant law enforcement agencies about the transactions.

The State Security Service, Georgia’s domestic intelligence agency, also tasked with probing corruption cases, has confirmed to several online media outlets that it has launched a probe into the dubious transactions.

Money Reportedly Funnelled to Gambling Accounts

Government-critical Formula TV claimed yesterday that an accountant of the Culture and Tourism Development Agency, Lela Tskrialashvili had channeled the public funds to personal accounts at gambling services.

The TV station claimed the accountant was a participant in a corruption scheme at the Gori Municipal Hall and is currently the key witness for the SSG investigation.

Former Gori Mayor Konstantine Tavzarashvili (2017-2021) and former Head of Gori Culture and Tourism Development Agency Gela Kapanadze (2019-2021) denied having any knowledge of the alleged scheme in comments with Formula TV.

Former Mayor Tavzarashvili further said he had not been contacted by any investigators.

Kapanadze, seen arriving at the Gori Municipal Hall yesterday, told reporters he had been called for an interview as part of the regular annual audit and was not aware of any details about the misappropriation of public funds case.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)