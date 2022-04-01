Abkhaz, S. Ossetian Volunteer Fighters Killed in Donbas

On April 1, reports emerged in occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions about the death of volunteer fighters — Abkhaz Ahra Kirkinadze and S. Ossetian Robert Kulumbegov — in Donbas, as they joined Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

Akhra Kirkinadze, a native of village Kutoli of Abkhaz-controlled Ochamchire district, reportedly died when a shell exploded in Donetsk.

Ossetian Robert Kulumbegov, 48, was reportedly killed near Donetsk, in the town of Yasinovataya on March 31.

RES news agency cited N. Ossetian military expert Oleg Marzoev as reporting that Kulumbegov fought in the ranks of Pyatnashka brigade under the command of Akhra Avidzba, ethnic Abkhaz militant in Donbas and ex-aide to current Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania.

But Marzoev also cited Kulumbegov’s message of March 29, in which he reported on fighting together with Russia’s 58th Army, including the units of 4th military base of Tskhinvali Region.

Kulumbegov is not the first South Ossetian native that was killed in action in Ukraine. On March 16, Tskhinvali reported about the death of Sergeant Andrei Bakaev of Russia’s 58th Army in combat in Ukraine.

On March 30, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russia transferred around 1,200 Russian and S. Ossetian servicemen from Tskhinvali-based 4th military base and about 800 servicemen from its 7th Abkhazia base to Ukraine. The British Defense Ministry has also made similar report.

Moscow began an unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, a few days after recognizing the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.