Ukraine Says Russia Brings Abkhaz, S. Ossetian Mercenaries

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said Russia is bringing mercenaries from Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia.

It cited yesterday Russia’s “heavy combat losses of personnel and problems with the recruitment of reserve units” behind the decision of the command of Russian armed forces.

The Ukrainian General Staff further asserted Moscow is bringing ”conscripts” from occupied Donetsk and Luhansk territories and prisoners from Russia to join the invasion.

Authorities in Russian-occupied Sokhumi and Tskhinvali have so far remained silent over the allegations.

But on March 11, President Vladimir Putin endorsed plans to letting volunteers, including from abroad, to fight in Ukraine.

Russia’s defense chief Sergei Shoigu claimed more than 16,000 volunteers, mostly from the Middle East, have appealed to join their forces.

