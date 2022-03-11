Reactions in Tbilisi to ICC Prosecutor’s Decision

Ruling Georgian Dream and opposition politicians and civil society organizations have reacted to the decision of the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor to file arrest warrants of three de facto South Ossetian ex-officials for their role in alleged war crimes during August 8-27, 2008.

Deputy Parliament Speaker, GD MP Archil Talakvadze stressed today that “the justice will prevail in this case.” “The perpetrators will be punished.”

MP Talakvadze also commended the Justice Ministry and its staff for their efforts in providing the necessary evidence to the ICC prosecutor’s office.

Senior GD lawmaker Mamuka Mdinaradze described the decision as “Georgia’s most important success in the international arena” after winning a landmark case against Russia in 2021 in the European Court of Human Rights.

But the lawmaker then went on to reprimand the Georgian Dream’s arch-rival, ex-ruling United National Movement party, for an alleged attempt to sell the ICC decision as to their own victory.

On the UNM’s part, Jailed Mikheil Saakashvili, who served as Georgian President during the war, called the decision “a historic victory for the truth” and “a solid guarantee of the restoration of our territorial integrity.” “This is my complete exoneration.”

“I am extremely proud of our Georgian army, which showed the highest class not only in battle but also in fighting in a way that violated no one’s rights, which is very difficult during a war,” said Saakashvili.

Levan Bezhashvili, UNM MP noted today that the prosecutor’s decision made “Russian narrative over 2008 War, that, unfortunately, was pushed by the Georgian Government for years” has lost all grounds.

“The decision once again confirms that Georgia did not bomb Tskhinvali as the town was asleep,” MP Bezhashvili said. “It was established that the Georgian side was acting with full precision for the defense. The prosecutor also uses the term occupation.”

Ex-PM Giorgi Gakharia, leader of For Georgia party, also hailed the news from The Hague as “another big victory for Georgia.” This “is proof of Russia’s war crimes in Georgia during the 2008 War.”

Lelo party’s Badri Japaridze stressed that “only the three men are not guilty of inciting ethnic strife and humiliating people on ethnic grounds.” All [offenders] must be brought before a court.”

Anna Dolidze, leader of For People party, said today it was unfortunate that the ICC “took the entire 14 years” to reach this decision. Dolidze linked the timing with the war in Ukraine.

This “is likely it is a warning signal to the Russian authorities about their crimes in Ukraine,” Dolidze argued.

Open Society Georgia Foundation, which has worked on documenting war crimes in Georgia, hoped moving the investigatin to a new stage and identifiying the culprits would bring relief to the war victims.

The watchdog also hoped the move would allow “ICC to prosecute those charged with war crimes, which will be a great victory for thousands of Georgian victims in their quest for justice.”

Read Also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)