PM Garibashvili Tests Positive for COVID

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has tested positive for the Omicron strain of COVID-19, the Government’s press office reported late on January 31.

The statement highlighted that PM is fully vaccinated, “feels well and continues to work remotely.”

The development comes as Omicron sweeps through Georgia, with 13,150 new cases reported on January 31 and active infections standing at 151,139 according to the latest data.

The Georgian PM previously tested positive for COVID in April 2021.

