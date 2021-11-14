9 Opposition MPs Begin Hunger Strike Over Saakashvili

Nine lawmakers from the United National Movement parliamentary bloc Akaki Minashvili, Temur Janashia, Bachuki Kardava, Nika Machutadze, Levan Bezhashvili, Giorgi Godabrelidze, Abdula Ismailov, Davit Kirkitadze, Sulkhan Sibashvili announced today about starting hunger strike, demanding the transfer of former President Mikheil Saakashvili to a civilian clinic from the Gldani prison hospital, where Saakashvili is placed against his will.

Jailed ex-President is into 45th day of his hunger strike. Saakashvili said he would quit his hunger strike if treated in a multi-profile civilian clinic, a demand Georgian Dream authorities refuse to meet.

Elene Khoshtaria, another opposition MP is on hunger strike with the same demand in the Parliament building since November 3.