New NATO Envoy Concludes Georgia Visit

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, Javier Colomina Píriz concluded his first official trip to Georgia on October 20, after holding meetings with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze.

“NATO is committed to Georgia’s Euro Atlantic aspirations,” reiterated the Special Representative in a Facebook post summing up the trip.

The Georgian Government’s press service reported that at the NATO envoy’s October 20 meeting with Georgian PM, parties discussed NATO’s open-door policy and Georgia’s integration into the Alliance. According to the report, 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid will be an opportunity to assess Georgia’s progress in this regard.

The two officials also discussed the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package (SNGP), Black Sea security cooperation and joint exercises between the country and the Alliance, according to the same report.

Fruitful meeting w/@JavierColominaP on the importance of #NATO-🇬🇪 enhanced partnership, Black Sea security & 🇬🇪's commitment to support its allies in pursuit of global security. Confident that 🇬🇪's progress on its reform agenda will soon result in our membership in the alliance. pic.twitter.com/ds2BPwLOb0 — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) October 20, 2021

The newly appointed Special Representative also on October 20 met Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze. The Georgian Defense Ministry said the sides highlighted the importance of NATO assistance for reforms and enhancing interoperability with the Alliance. They also discussed the key priorities of NATO-Georgia cooperation, including Black Sea security, according to the same report.

Special Representative Colomina, who arrived in Tbilisi from Baku, Azerbaijan, concluded his visit to Georgia on October 20, and is set to visit Yerevan, Armenia.

