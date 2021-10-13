U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin. Photo: U.S. Secretary of Defense/Flickr
U.S. Defense Secretary to Visit Georgia Next Week

13/10/2021 - 11:37
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Georgia next week, announced Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on October 12. 

The Defense Secretary and his team will also travel to Ukraine and Romania as part of the trip to Europe. “He will conclude this important visit with allies and partners in Brussels for the NATO Defense Ministerial,” spokesperson Kirby added. 

The exact dates of the trip to Georgia have not yet been disclosed. The NATO Ministerial takes place in Brussels on October 21-22.

Georgian Defense Ministry said on October 13 that Secretary Austin’s visit “once again highlights the firmness of the existing strategic partnership and the high level of cooperation between the U.S. and Georgia.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

