Reports: UNM Loses Majority in Zugdidi Sakrebulo

The United National Movement party no longer has a secured majority in Zugdidi Municipal Council as it lost one majoritarian seat to Georgian Dream after recounts, said Ana Tsitlidze, UNM lawmaker, late on October 7.

After a recount in four of the six precincts of the N11 majoritarian district in Zugdidi, the District Election Commission reportedly handed a win to Georgian Dream candidate Soso Gogokhia over UNM majoritarian hopeful Manuchar Pipia, who had secured a first-round win as per initial results.

This would mean the UNM has currently secured 22 Sakrebulo seats, GD – 19, and For Georgia – 3, while one district goes to a runoff. Preliminary results, meanwhile, showed UNM with 23 seats, enough to independently form a majority in 45-member Zugdidi Sakrebulo.

Civil.ge has reached out to the Central Election Commission for confirmation of the recount results.

