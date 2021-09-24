Elene Khoshtaria – Droa: Tbilisi Sakrebulo Proportional List

The Central Election Commission released the proportional party lists for Tbilisi City Assembly (Sakrebulo) ahead to October 2 local elections. Overall 31 parties have presented candidate lists.

Below is the list of the first 10 Candidates registered by Elene Khoshtaria – Droa (It is time), among them 5 women, 5 – men;

Elene Khoshtaria, Sakrebulo Chair hopeful, also running for Gldari majoritarian Nino Goguadze, ex-Free Democrat, former MP Batu Kutelia, also Vake majoritarian candidate Tamaz Akhobadze, also running for Krtsanisi majoritarian Vasil Sikharulidze, former Amb. to U.S., ex-President Saakashvili’s Foreign Affairs Advisor Marine Tchogoshvili, ex-Deputy Minister of Culture and Monument Protection Giorgi Lemonjava Anastasia Mgaloblishvili Tamar Gvinianidze Giorgi Gabriadze

Recently amended Election Code, as per EU-brokered April 19 deal, has significantly increased the share of proportionally elected candidates in Sakrebulos, for 40 elected proportionally and 10 as majoritarians in Tbilisi Sakrebulo from 25/25 ratio. The amendments also lowered the party threshold in the proportional vote to 2,5% in Tbilisi and 3% in remaining municipalities across Georgia.

Former European Georgia member Elene Khoshtaria launched new political movement in March 2021. Khoshtaria, backed as Sakrebulo Chair by UNM, European Georgia and Girchi – More Freedom, is a running mate of Nika Melia, UNM’s Tbilisi Mayoral hopeful.

