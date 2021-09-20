Syrian Delegation Visits Tskhinvali

Syrian Arab Republic delegation headed by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mohammad Akram al-Ajlani visited occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, hosted by Kremlin-backed leader Anatoly Bibilov for “republic day” celebrations on September 19.

At the reception, Bibilov said that Syria is “the frontline of the fight against international terrorism,” and stressed Russia’s “important role in the fate of our peoples.” Besides, the Kremlin-backed leader said the authorities plan to open a South Ossetian “embassy” in Syria, Tskhinvali-based RES news agency reported.

The reception was also attended by South Ossetian “foreign minister” Dmitry Medoev, parliament speaker Alan Tadtaev, as well as Ambassador of Syria to the Russian Federation Riyad Haddad.

In 2018, Syria recognized the Abkhaz and Tskhivali Regions’ independence from Georgia, establishing diplomatic relations with the occupied regions. The decision has faced backlash from Georgia and the international community.

Besides Syria, Russia, Nicaragua, Nauru and Venezuela recognize the occupied regions as independent.

