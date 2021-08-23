UNM Names Remaining Mayoral Candidates

United National Movement, Georgia’s largest opposition party, named on August 22 the remaining twenty-four mayoral candidates to run in the October 2 local elections.

„Today I want to present twenty-four more mayoral candidates and, respectively, twenty-four new leaders of the referendum,” party Chairman Nika Melia said in his opening remarks.

The party regards the October 2 polls as “referendum,” introducing the hashtag #referendum2021 as its key campaign line. The upcoming elections were expected to decide the fate of early parliamentary elections in 2022, which would take place should the ruling party score under 43% in October as per commitments taken under the EU-brokered deal. The Georgian Dream party later quit the agreement, taking back the referendum promise, while the UNM never joined the deal.

Earlier, Melia was picked as a joint opposition mayoral candidate in Tbilisi, the capital city. The party named the first candidates to run for Mayor’s offices in the regions on August 15, including two joint opposition candidates and said it would back the independent candidate in Dmanisi, Kvemo Kartli.

Also, on August 21, the UNM presented Gigi Ugulava, ex-Mayor of Tbilisi and the departed leader of the European Georgian party, as a joint opposition candidate for the port city of Poti.

The remaining mayoral candidates are as follows:

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region

Poti – Gigi Ugulava, ex-Mayor of Tbilisi and former leader of European Georgia party, joint opposition candidate

Senaki – Koba Nakopia, MP, Party’s Executive Secretary

Tsalenjikha – Gia Kharchilava

Chkhorotsku – Badri Karchava

Guria region

Ozurgeti – Irakli Glonti

Chokhatauri – Nona Sikharulidze

Racha-Lechkhumi – Kvemo Svaneti region

Oni – Vazha Tsetsadze

Tsageri – Madona Bendeliani

Imereti region

Tskhaltubo – Zaza Metreveli

Tkibuli – Besik Zosiashvili

Bagdati – Giorgi Robakidze

Kharagauli – Davit Maglaperidze

Sachkhere – Irine Grdzelishvili

Samtskhe-Javakheti region

Akhaltsikhe – Davit Baliashvili

Akhalkalaki – Melik Raisyan

Ninotsminda – Avak Bdoyan

Borjomi – Givi Jolbordi

Mtskheta-Mtianeti region

Dusheti – Leonide (Levan) Kvirkveishvili

Tianeti – Ilia Archemashvili

Kazbegi – Imeda Shiolashvili

Kvemo Kartli region

Marneuli – Eldar Mustafaev

Bolnisi – Vakhtang Chagelishvili

Gardabani – Besik Kakhabrishvili

Tsalka – Ruslan Khutsishvili

Kakheti region

Kvareli – Aleksandre Mchedlishvili

The party will back independents/ candidates of other opposition parties in six more municipalities: Zurab Japaridze in Lagodekhi (Kakheti), Zurab Butskhrikidze in Terjola (Imereti), Nodar Chachanidze in Chiatura (Imereti), Lia Mukhashavria in Lanchkhuti (Guria), Zurab Jibukhaia in Khoni (Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti), and Gigi Guledani in Mestia (Samegrelo – Zemo Svaneti).

