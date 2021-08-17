First Deputy Finance Minister mamuka Baratashvili. Photo: Finance Ministry
New Deputy Finance Minister Appointed  

17/08/2021 - 21:27
Mamuka Baratashvili, 59, has been appointed as Deputy Finance Minister of Georgia, the Finance Ministry reported on August 16.

It also noted that after one Deputy Finance Minister, Nikoloz Gagua moved to the National Bank of Georgia and another, Zurab Dznelashvili became the Finance Minister’s adviser, the positions of two deputy ministers became vacant.

Prior to this appointment, Mamuka Baratashvili, who held various positions at the Finance Ministry since 1999, served as the First Deputy Head of the Revenue Service. Earlier, in 2011-2020, he was the head of the Finance Ministry’s Tax and Customs Policy Department.

