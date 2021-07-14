President Picks Giorgi Tevdorashvili as Constitutional Court Judge

President Salome Zurabishvili picked on July 13 Giorgi Tevdorashvili, 43, as a Constitutional Court judge for a ten-year term. Tevdorashvili will replace Tamaz Tsabutashvili, whose term expires on July 26.

Tevdorashvili is an associated professor at the Faculty of Law at the Tbilisi State University. Since 2012 he has also served since 2012 as the deputy head of Georgia’s Financial Monitoring Service, a state agency that works on tackling money laundering and terrorism financing. He was previously a candidate for the Supreme Court in 2019.

President Zurabishvili announced the selection process for the seat at the Constitutional Court on June 29. The Court consists of nine judges, of which three are appointed by the President, three by the Plenum of the Supreme Court, and three by the Parliament.

