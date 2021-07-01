Former MP Accused of Sexual Violence Released on Bail

Former MP Gogi Tsulaia, detained in March on sexual violence charges, has been released on a bail of GEL 6,000 (USD 1,900) by the Tbilisi City Court.

Tsulaia was initially detained over alleged violence against a female acquaintance, only for the prosecution to requalify the charges to Article 138 (1) of the Criminal Code, covering sexual violence acts other than rape, punishable by a prison term of four to six years. Tbilisi City Court sent Tsulaia to pretrial detention on March 19.

As the former MP’s detention came several days after his publicized verbal insults against Bera Ivanishvili in reaction to the covert audio recordings controversy, opposition parties had argued Tsulaia’s case showed signs “of selective justice and a political motive of the Government.”

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)