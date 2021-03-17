Former MP Gogi Tsulaia issuing insulting remarks toward Bera Ivanishvili. March 10, 2021. Photo: Screengrab Mega TV Video
News

Gogi Tsulaia Detained Over Alleged Violence Against Female Acquaintance

17/03/2021 - 15:29
35 1 minute read

Police have detained former MP Gogi Tsulaia over alleged violence against a female acquaintance at a rental apartment in the capital city of Tbilisi, the Interior Ministry reported today.

A criminal investigation was launched under Article 126 (1) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving violence, punishable by imprisonment for a term of up to a year.

Noteworthy that the detention comes soon after Tsulaia publicly made verbal insults against Bera Ivanishvili in reaction to the covert audio recordings that were aired on March 6 by TV Pirveli. In the tapes, Bera Ivanishvili seemed to be tasking the current Head of the Special State Protection Service with punishing and intimidating youngsters for insulting online posts.

Tsulaia’s remarks afterward triggered a comeback from Georgian Dream MP Dimitri Samkharadze, who urged his followers on Facebook to insult Tsulaia in the comment section of his post.

Also Read: 

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
17/03/2021 - 15:29
35 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Transferred Occupied Gali Resident Dies in Anaklia Quarantine

17/03/2021 - 17:40

CoE’s Third Report on Trafficking in Georgia

17/03/2021 - 16:59

CSOs Propose Judicial Reform Concept

17/03/2021 - 14:00

Georgia in NATO Secretary General’s Annual Report

17/03/2021 - 13:15
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button