Gogi Tsulaia Detained Over Alleged Violence Against Female Acquaintance

Police have detained former MP Gogi Tsulaia over alleged violence against a female acquaintance at a rental apartment in the capital city of Tbilisi, the Interior Ministry reported today.

A criminal investigation was launched under Article 126 (1) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, involving violence, punishable by imprisonment for a term of up to a year.

Noteworthy that the detention comes soon after Tsulaia publicly made verbal insults against Bera Ivanishvili in reaction to the covert audio recordings that were aired on March 6 by TV Pirveli. In the tapes, Bera Ivanishvili seemed to be tasking the current Head of the Special State Protection Service with punishing and intimidating youngsters for insulting online posts.

Tsulaia’s remarks afterward triggered a comeback from Georgian Dream MP Dimitri Samkharadze, who urged his followers on Facebook to insult Tsulaia in the comment section of his post.

