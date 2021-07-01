"Come out for dignity, come out for solidarity..." the banners say. June 15, 2019. Photo: Guram Muradov / Civil.Ge
Police Vow to Protect Pride Week Launch

01/07/2021 - 16:11
The Interior Ministry said it will take “appropriate measures” to ensure safety, order and that people can exercise their right to freedom of expression and assembly during today’s Pride Week opening. 

Hotly-contested Tbilisi Pride Week opens with a screening of March for Dignity, a feature-length documentary on LGBTQ rights activists in Georgia. The Interior Ministry said the authorities are in continuous communication with the organizers. 

Deputy Interior Minister Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, Patrol Police Chief Vazha Siradze and other representatives of the Ministry also discussed with each other the future events planned for Pride Week, the statement noted. 

The Ministry has not yet elaborated on the preventive measures it plans to take for the upcoming, July 5 March for Dignity that the far-right and ultraconservative groups plan to rally against.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

