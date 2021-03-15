New Deputy Interior Minister Appointed

Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, 33, head of the Interior Ministry’s Legal Department, was appointed as a new, fifth Deputy Minister of Interior on March 15. He will also serve as the Ministry’s parliamentary secretary.

Darakhvelidze was the Deputy Head of Government Administration in 2018-2019, and held various posts, including that of Deputy Minister, at the now-dissolved Corrections Ministry beforehand. He also served at the Public Defender’s Office in 2009-2012.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)