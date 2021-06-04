Ukrainian PM Concludes Georgia Visit

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal concluded his first working trip to Georgia today, after meeting Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava and Georgian Orthodox Patriarch Ilia ll on June 3.

At the meeting with the Georgian Parliament Speaker, the sides highlighted the two countries’ progress on the path to NATO membership. “Speaker Kuchava stressed the importance of the support of friendly countries in the process of Western integration of Georgia,” Parliament’s press service reported.

Vice Speakers Archil Talakvadze and Levan Ioseliani, Chairs of the European Integration and Foreign Relations Committees Maka Bochorishvili and Nikoloz Samkharadze, respectively, as well as MPs Badri Japaridze of Lelo and Giorgi Vashadze of Strategy Aghmashenebeli, were in attendance at the meeting.

The Ukrainian PM on his part stressed the importance of sanctions policy in countering threats from Russia, and called on Georgia to make “every effort” to prevent the lifting of sanctions on the construction of Nord Stream 2, the Ukrainian Government’s press service reported.

“Completion of this project threatens the security of both Ukraine and Europe,” PM Shmyhal stated. He also thanked Georgia for supporting Kyiv’s initiative titled “Crimean Platform,” to be launched at a summit in the Ukrainian capital in August 2021, aimed at de-occupying Crimea.

At the meeting with Georgian Orthodox Patriarch Ilia ll, the parties discussed prospects of deepening existing relations between the two countries, the Patriarchate’s Public Relations department stated.

PM Shmyhal stressed that the histories of Georgia and Ukraine are similar with regards to the development of the two countries’ Orthodox Churches. He highlighted the importance of “spiritual and religious components” for the further development of both states. “There is no doubt that we must act together in this area,” the Ukrainian PM added.

Before departing today, PM Shmyhal was hosted by Kakheti Governor Irakli Shioshvili. The Ukrainian PM arrived in Tbilisi in the early hours of June 3. His visit coincided with the arrival of U.S Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Rob Portman from Kyiv to the Georgian capital.

