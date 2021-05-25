In Photos: Namakhvani Protesters Disrupt Tbilisi Traffic

On May 25, the third day of protest in Tbilisi against Namakhvani Hydropower Plant, the project opponents marched Republic Square – Philharmonic Hall – Heroes Square route and back, and aided by rain, caused major traffic disruptions in the central parts of the Georgian capital. Protest leader, 28-year-old Varlam Goletiani said at the beginning of today’s rally that the activists will hold a final rally in Tbilisi tomorrow, after which they will return to the Rioni Valley – location of the HPP project – to resist the HPP preparatory works.

Otar Kobakhidze, Civil Georgia’s Editor-in-Chief followed the march as it moved through the streets of the capital.

