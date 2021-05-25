Namakhvani protesters disrupt traffic at Heroes Square, central Tbilisi. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
In Photos: Namakhvani Protesters Disrupt Tbilisi Traffic

26/05/2021 - 00:32
On May 25, the third day of protest in Tbilisi against Namakhvani Hydropower Plant, the project opponents marched Republic Square – Philharmonic Hall – Heroes Square route and back, and aided by rain, caused major traffic disruptions in the central parts of the Georgian capital. Protest leader, 28-year-old Varlam Goletiani said at the beginning of today’s rally that the activists will hold a final rally in Tbilisi tomorrow, after which they will return to the Rioni Valley – location of the HPP project – to resist the HPP preparatory works.

Otar Kobakhidze, Civil Georgia’s Editor-in-Chief followed the march as it moved through the streets of the capital.

Marita Museliani, protest leader, at the rally at Republic Square. May 25, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
The protesters gather at the First Republic Square to begin the march towards the Philharmonic. May 25, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Glovo, Bold Food, Wolt delivery couriers marched with Namakhvani protesters. May 25, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
From left to right: Mirza Nozadze, Maka Suladze, Marita Museliani, the protest leaders marching Kostava Street towards the Philharmonic. May 25, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protesters reach the Philharmonic Square. May 25, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
The protest against Namakhvani HPP encompasses both socially liberals and conservatives, citizens from all sides of the left-right spectrum. Philharmonic Square. May 25, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
The protest against Namakhvani HPP encompasses both socially liberals and conservatives, citizens from all sides of the left-right spectrum. Philharmonic Square. May 25, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
The youths were largely visible at today’s rally. Philharmonic Square. May 25, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
The protest against Namakhvani HPP encompasses both socially liberals and conservatives, citizens from all sides of the left-right spectrum. Philharmonic Square. May 25, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protesters outside the Tbilisi Philharmonic. There protest leader Maka Suladze said she quits carrying her large cross not to bore anyone. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Suladze’s remarks came after Namakhvani protest leaders faced criticism for calling to refrain from carrying at their rallies all symbols but national, including rainbow armband. Few far-right individuals attacked yesterday two activists wearing LGBT armband.
At the beginning of today’s rally, Varlam Goletiani, protest leader condemned violence “categorically,” saying “violence is not a Christian [thing].” His mother, Marita Museliani, another protest leader said, during past months of the Namakhvani protest she embraced diverse people and supporters of the cause from all walks of life, and called for tolerance. Photo: protesters outside the Philharmonic. 
Protest outside the Philharmonic. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protesters carrying a long blue cloth, with some saying it symbolizes the Rioni River, that is to be altered if the HPP works move ahead. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protest marching from the Philharmonic towards the Heroes Square, the major transport hub in the capital. Varlam Goletiani said at the Heroes Square, which hosts the memorial of Georgian fallen soldiers, the activists will pay the tributes to those who died for Georgia’s unity.
The march reaching Heroes Square.
The Heroes Square.
Aided by rain, the protesters caused massive disruptions in central Tbilisi.
Aided by rain, the protesters caused massive disruptions in central Tbilisi.
Aided by rain, the protesters caused massive disruptions in central Tbilisi.
Aided by rain, the protesters caused massive disruptions in central Tbilisi.
Traffic stalled at Heroes Square. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Traffic stalled at Heroes Square. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Traffic stalled at Heroes Square. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Protesters disrupt traffic at Heroes Square. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Traffic stalled at Heroes Square. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Traffic stalled at Heroes Square. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Traffic stalled at Heroes Square. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
A protester with cat spotted at the protest. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
Maka Suladze, protest leader lits up candles at the memorial of fallen soldiers. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge

