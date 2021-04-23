Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili meets the freshly-appointed Georgian Intelligence Chief Shalva Lomidze. April 23, 2021. Photo: gov.ge
New Intelligence Service Chief Appointed

23/04/2021
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has appointed Shalva Lomidze as the new Chief of the Georgian Intelligence Service, the government press office announced on April 23.

Shalva Lomidze, who has been the acting Chief of the agency since the resignation of Levan Izoria in January 2020, previously served as the First Deputy of the Intelligence Service in 2014-2020.

Earlier, Lomidze also held high positions in the Information-Analytical and Counterintelligence Departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

