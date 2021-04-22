Head of Cultural Heritage Preservation Agency Resigns

The National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation confirmed that the agency’s Head, Nikoloz Antidze, who held the post since 2014, resigned on April 21. The reason behind his resignation, as well as his replacement, remains unknown.

The resignation comes as the recently-appointed Culture Minister Tea Tsulukiani made changes to the governing body of the Georgian National Museum, establishing a four-member board of directors, each representing four different “museum groups” under the National Museum.

According to Minister Tsulukiani, the activities of the four-member board will be coordinated by the Head of the National Museum, however, each director “will be able to independently manage the funds, [museum] collections and human resources of their subordinate organizations.”

