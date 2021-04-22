From left to right: Nikoloz Antidze, Director-General of the National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation of Georgia; Stephane Bern entrusted by the President of the French Republic with a special mission for endangered heritage; and Salome Zurabishvili, President of Georgia. Photo: Felix Q Media / Europa Nostra
Head of Cultural Heritage Preservation Agency Resigns

22/04/2021 - 18:51
The National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation confirmed that the agency’s Head, Nikoloz Antidze, who held the post since 2014, resigned on April 21. The reason behind his resignation, as well as his replacement, remains unknown.

The resignation comes as the recently-appointed Culture Minister Tea Tsulukiani made changes to the governing body of the Georgian National Museum, establishing a four-member board of directors, each representing four different “museum groups” under the National Museum.

According to Minister Tsulukiani, the activities of the four-member board will be coordinated by the Head of the National Museum, however, each director “will be able to independently manage the funds, [museum] collections and human resources of their subordinate organizations.”

22/04/2021 - 18:51
