CoE Says Georgia Implemented 7 of 16 Anti-Corruption Recommendations

According to the Council of Europe’s (CoE) Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) second Compliance Report, since 2019 Georgia implemented two more, overall seven, of 16 recommendations for preventing corruption among MPs, judges, and prosecutors.

The Compliance Report, published on April 12, said Georgia satisfactorily implemented measures to enforce objective criteria for the recruitment and promotion of prosecutors, also ensured further updates of the “Code of Ethics for Employees of the Prosecution Service of Georgia,” and introduced measures for enforcing the rules.

The CoE anti-corruption body said it expects Georgia to deliver additional information by March 31, 2022, on the nine outstanding recommendations, of which two remain unaddressed while seven have been partly implemented.

One of the two unaddressed recommendations refers to widening the scope of application of the asset declaration regime under the Law on Conflict of Interest and Corruption to cover all prosecutors. The second recommendation urges Georgian authorities to limit the immunity of judges to activities related only to judicial decision-making.

According to the Compliance Report, to prevent corruption among MPs, Georgia partly addressed recommendations on enhancing the transparency of the legislative process, adopting a code of conduct for interest conflicts, and introducing ad hoc disclosure when such conflict emerges.

As regards the judiciary, GRECO said Georgia partly implemented recommendations to reform recruitment and promotion of judges, update “Norms of Judicial ethics,” and take measures for increasing effectiveness, transparency, and objectivity of disciplinary proceedings against justices. The CoE body said Georgia also partly implemented measures to review the disciplinary regime applicable to prosecutors.

The sixteen recommendations were adopted in 2016, in the Fourth Round Evaluation Report on Georgia by the CoE’s anti-corruption monitoring body.

