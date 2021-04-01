Plenary session in the Georgian Parliament. December 25, 2020 Photo: parliament.ge
Nino Iobashvili Endorsed as MP

01/04/2021 - 20:11
The Parliament of Georgia unanimously endorsed today the credentials of Nino Iobashvili, replacing former MP Tea Tsulukiani who was recently appointed as the Culture Minister.

Noteworthy that the gender quota introduced to Georgia’s election legislation in July 2020 mandates that a female MP be replaced by another woman from the proportional party list.

MP Iobashvili has served as the Deputy Head of the National Security Council’s Office since August 2019, and held several positions at the Interior Ministry and the State Security Service beforehand.

01/04/2021 - 20:11
