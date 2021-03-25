Top EU, U.S. Diplomats ‘Determined to Further Address’ Russian Aggression Against Georgia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and High Representative of the EU, Josep Borrell, discussed Georgia, among others, during their meeting in Brussels yesterday.

According to the joint press release about the meeting, “High Representative Borrell and Secretary Blinken noted their determination to further address, in a coordinated manner, Russia’s challenging behavior, including its ongoing aggression against Ukraine and Georgia; hybrid threats, such as disinformation; interference in electoral processes; malicious cyber activities; and military posturing.”

The statement further added, that the chief U.S. and EU diplomats “also decided to continue close cooperation to encourage comprehensive reforms in the EU Eastern neighbourhood, including South Caucasus countries.”