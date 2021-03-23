U.S. Senate Discusses ‘Bolstering Democracy in Georgia’

The resolution of Georgia’s ongoing political crisis “could either recommit the country to democracy or erode the efforts of many years,” said Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) of the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations, during the Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation’s hearing on Georgia’s political impasse on March 23. U.S. State Department’s George Kent and Kara McDonald, Deputy Assistant Secretaries gave testimonies.

“It is not enough to hold an election that meets the threshold of legitimacy. Democratic elections must have robust mechanisms in place to resolve disputes – mechanisms that are seen as fair by all participants in the democratic process,” Senator Shaheen said, calling on the Georgian authorities to undertake democratic reforms “with expediency.”

The Senator stressed that Georgia’s commitment to democracy must be demonstrated by both members of the government and the opposition. “So it is imperative that the government take steps to ensure an independent judiciary, and to work with all opposition parties to find a negotiated resolution to the crisis,” she added.

“Given the current impasse, the only party who is winning is Russia. Every day members of the opposition sit in jail is a victory of Russia; every day the Georgian Parliament seats are empty is a disservice to the people of Georgia and a victory for Russia,” she said.

Concluding her statement, Senator Shaheen called on all sides to “put aside short-term political interests to instead look to the strengthening and perseverance of Georgian democracy.”

Testimonies By Deputy Assistant Secretaries

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, George Kent stated that “both the ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition have failed to act on opportunities to deescalate.”

“This is a pivotal moment in Georgia’s democratic development. As Georgia’s strategic partner and friend, the U.S. must speak frankly when Georgia’s leaders, especially in the ruling party seem to be drifting from the path chosen by the people of Georgia,” he highlighted.

Mr. Kent added that “Georgia’s current political crisis is concerning both in terms of democratic development and the potential for increased vulnerability to Russian malign influence.”

“Unfortunately most of the opposition boycotted the new parliament even though a majority of Georgians who voted for the opposition want the elected MPs to take up their seats,” he stated.

In his remarks, the Deputy Assistant Secretary said “efforts to bolster Georgia’s western orientation are particularly critical in the aftermath of last year’s intensive fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh,” highlighting that Moscow now “has boots on the ground in all three South Caucasus countries.”

Noting that Georgia remains “the key strategic partner” of the U.S. in the Southern Caucasus and “an important partner in the wider Black Sea region,” Mr. Kent said the U.S. continues to support “Georgia’s choice to pursue NATO membership and closer ties within the Euro-Atlantic community.”

Condemning Moscow’s occupation of Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia regions, he said “Russia uses its occupation of twenty percent of Georgia, economic leverage, cyber attacks and disinformation to sow division and distrust, and to try to force Georgia to abandon its Euro-Atlantic aspirations.”

