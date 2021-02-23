Interior Ministry, Georgian Dream Report Cyberattack

The Interior Ministry and ruling Georgian Dream party said in separate statements on February 23 that their computer infrastructure was targeted by a cyberattack. The statements come in the wake of United National Movement Chair Nika Melia’s detention.

The ruling party said “amid the ongoing developments, it is not hard to guess where this criminal act could be coming from,” implying the opposition was behind the cyberattack.

The Interior Ministry reported that it foiled a cyberattack on its own computer infrastructure, coming from “different countries.” “Investigation is in progress on the fact of unauthorized handling and illegal use of computer data,” it added.

