Georgia Receives New Military Weaponry with U.S. Support

The Georgian Ministry of Defense said on February 11 that with the U.S. support it received M2 large-caliber and M249 light machine guns, as well as Mk 19 automatic grenade launchers.

The Ministry said its forces are already being equipped with the said U.S.-made arms, as part of the ongoing military modernization process, aiming to increase Georgia’s defense capabilities and interoperability with partners.

Combat Training Center’s (CTC) U.S. and Georgian instructors conducted test fires using the new equipment today, at the Vaziani Military Base near Tbilisi, with Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Georgian Defense Forces Chief Major General Giorgi Matiashvili in attendance.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)