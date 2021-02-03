U.S. Embassy Welcomes Parliament’s Decision to Keep Opposition Mandates

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi welcomed yesterday the Georgian Parliament’s abstention from terminating the mandates of boycotting opposition MPs as “a positive step.”

The Embassy statement noted that maintaining opposition mandates gives both sides the opportunity to continue negotiating – stalled since early December – to find a solution.

Encouraging to put “the country’s best interests first,” the U.S. Embassy urged all party leaders to consider the proposals under discussions and reach an agreement in a timely manner.

U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan also commented on the Parliament’s decision today, stating that the vote will give the parties more time to “bridge their differences if they can.”

Ambassador Degnan recalled the recent NDI poll disclosing that over 75% of Georgians want the elected MP’s “to work together” in Parliament. “I hope that the parties will keep that in mind as they discuss the various options for overcoming their differences,” Degnan said.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)