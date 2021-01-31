UNM Chair Presents Fresh Faces

Nika Melia, the new chairperson of the United National Movement, Georgia’s largest opposition party, presented late on January 31 a new breed of young faces of the party.

Revaz Chomakhidze, 47 – renowned water polo player;

Barbara Jimeli-Sulashvili – political scientist;

Ana Gogoladze, 28 – Master of Public Administration;

Sopho Japaridze, 32 – doctor;

Nona Mamulashvili, 43 – Master of International Relations;

Zviad Kvlividze, 45 – Master of Business Administration and Law;

Giorgi Targamadze, 31 – Master of Business Administration;

Manuchar Akhalaia, 46 – Master of Law;

Giorgi Chaladze, 35 – lawyer;

Nika Oboladze, 30 – lawyer, a former member of right-libertarian Girchi party;

Bacho Dolidze, 40 – former Tbilisi City Hall spokesperson;

Giorgi Khvedeliani, 28 – Vienna-educated Master of Political Economy, Ph.D. student of Philosophy.

Quoting Ilia Chavchavadze, a writer and lawyer who led the Georgian liberal nationalism project against Tsarist Russia in the late 19th century, Melia said “movement and only the movement” will be the motto of the party.

Giorgi Targamadze, one of the fresh faces, noted during the presentation that the Georgian population needs new jobs the most, “that will be created by the free-market economy, fewer regulations, and less bureaucracy.” “These are the main directions we will be working on,” he added.