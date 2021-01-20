Zurab Pololikashvili Reelected as UNWTO Secretary General

Zurab Pololikashvili, incumbent Secretary General of the UN World Tourism Organization, has been reappointed on January 19 for the period of 2022-2025.

Pololikashvili, who was nominated by Georgia, won 76% of the secret vote at the 113th session of the UNWTO Executive Council against Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, candidate of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Executive Council’s endorsement will be submitted for ratification to the 24th Session of the UNWTO General Assembly, due to be held in Marrakesh, Morocco, towards the end of the year.

“Putting tourism at the top of national agendas will play a crucial role as we build global recovery [from COVID-19pandemic] united,” Pololikashvili tweeted before his reappointment.

The #UNWTO Executive Council has voted for Secretary-General @pololikashvili to lead #UNWTO for four more years, with Members backing his vision for the ‘restart and rethink’ of tourism. The election concluded the 113 #UNWTOEC where we advance and lead the #RestartTourism. pic.twitter.com/OpSa8spdN5 — World Tourism Organization (@UNWTO) January 19, 2021

Prior to becoming Secretary General of the UNWTO in 2018, Pololikashvili served as Georgia’s Ambassador to Spain in 2012-2017. Earlier, in 2009-2010 he worked as Georgia’s Minister of Economic Development and as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2005-2006.

UNWTO is the United Nations specialized agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. The organization’s membership includes 159 countries, six Associate Members and 500 Affiliate Members representing the private sector, educational institutions, tourism associations and local tourism authorities.