Georgian Leaders React to U.S. Capitol Developments

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia reacted on January 7 to yesterday’s developments in Washington, D.C., which saw violent pro-Trump supporters storming the Capitol to prevent Joe Biden’s certification as the new President.

“Despite yesterday’s troubling scenes, U.S. institutions have proven their strength, resilience in the face of violence,” President Zurabishvili tweeted, adding that “Georgia needs a strong U.S. to lead the democratic world.”

For 30 years, the US has supported Georgia’s path toward liberty and democracy. We’ve looked to the USA as an example. Despite yest. troubling scenes, US institutions have proven their strength, resilience in the face of violence. 🇬🇪 needs a strong 🇺🇸 to lead the democratic world — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) January 7, 2021

“Disturbing images of violence at the Capitol Hill, attack on state institutions is unacceptable,” PM Gakharia said on his part. “We believe in the strength of U.S. democracy,” he added.

We reaffirm full solidarity and support to our strategic partner. Disturbing images of violence at the Capitol Hill, attack on state institutions is unacceptable. We believe in the strength of US democracy & are confident that democratic institutions will prevail. — Giorgi Gakharia (@GakhariaGiorgi) January 7, 2021

Despite the initial violent disruption of the final electoral count, leading to four deaths in and near the Capitol, the Congress confirmed in the early hours of January 7 Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)