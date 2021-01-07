The Capitol Building, the home of the U.S. Congress. Photo by Louis Valazquez via Unsplash
Georgian Leaders React to U.S. Capitol Developments

07/01/2021 - 19:50
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia reacted on January 7 to yesterday’s developments in Washington, D.C., which saw violent pro-Trump supporters storming the Capitol to prevent Joe Biden’s certification as the new President.

“Despite yesterday’s troubling scenes, U.S. institutions have proven their strength, resilience in the face of violence,” President Zurabishvili tweeted, adding that “Georgia needs a strong U.S. to lead the democratic world.”

“Disturbing images of violence at the Capitol Hill, attack on state institutions is unacceptable,” PM Gakharia said on his part. “We believe in the strength of U.S. democracy,” he added.

Despite the initial violent disruption of the final electoral count, leading to four deaths in and near the Capitol, the Congress confirmed in the early hours of January 7 Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President.

