Report: Abkhazia Armenians Go to War in Karabakh

Akhra Avidzba, former Donbas militant turned aide to Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania, wrote on November 6 that ethnic Armenian volunteers from Russian-occupied Abkhazia are heading to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Photos posted by Avidzba shows the volunteers departing from Russia’s Sochi International Airport, located some 10 kilometers away from Abkhazia section of Russo-Georgian border.

Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians, resumed on September 27. The ongoing war, deadliest since the end of original Karabakh war in 1994, claimed thousands of lives, including those of civilians on both sides.

