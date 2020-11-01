Polling station in Tbilisi's Vake district. October 31, 2020. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
1538 / 3847 Precincts: GD – 50.93%, UNM – 24,68%, EG – 3.87%

According to the updated preliminary results, published by the Central Election Commission, from 1538 out of 3847 precincts (39.98% of precincts), the ruling Georgian Dream garnered 50.93% (306,282) votes in the October 31 parliamentary elections, followed by the United National Movement with 24.68% (148,416), European Georgia – 3.87% (23,288), Alliance of Patriots – 3.33% (20,042), Lelo for Georgia 3.08% (18,526), Strategy Aghmashenebeli – 2.96% (17,812), Girchi – 2.8% (16,845), the Citizens – 1.32% (7,940), Labor Party – 0.99% (5,966), and the Democratic Movement – United Georgia – 0.8% (4,784).

