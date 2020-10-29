U.S. Senators Risch, Shaheen on October 31 General Elections

U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) said in their October 29 statement on Georgia’s upcoming general election that “it is important that all parties respect and abide by international standards for a free and fair electoral process, and maintain the integrity of the ballot box.”

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented a large number of international observers from being present in Georgia during the election, the United States and other members of the international community will be watching closely,” the statement highlighted.

“Since we traveled together to observe Georgia’s 2012 parliamentary elections, we have watched democracy deepen and the economy grow,” the two senators went on, and added that “the constitutional reforms made earlier this year to the electoral system were an important step forward in strengthening Georgia’s democratic legitimacy. The good conduct of these upcoming elections will further consolidate those gains and demonstrate the Georgian people’s continued desire to pursue Euro-Atlantic integration.”

Noting that “it is imperative that the Russian Federation not interfere in Georgia’s elections,” the U.S. Senators said “an independent and democratic Georgia has many international supporters and is vital to the region.”

“We continue to support the Georgian people as friends and partners, and wish them a free, fair, and credible election,” the statement concluded.

