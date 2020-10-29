Abkhaz Leader Visits Moscow

On October 29, Kremlin-backed leader of occupied Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, met in Moscow with the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak, Apsnypress reported.

The meeting was also attended by Mikhail Babich, the first Deputy Minister of Economy of Russia, and Alexey Filatov, the head of the directorate for cross border cooperation of the Russian Presidential Administration.

“A wide range of Abkhaz-Russian cooperation issues was discussed at the meeting,” including 2020-2022 investment program.

The Abkhaz leader arrived in the Russian capital on October 26.

