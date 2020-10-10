Georgia Welcomes Karabakh Truce amid Resumed Hostilities

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia have welcomed what now seems to be a short-lived truce in Nagorno-Karabakh on October 10.

“I welcome the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh and urge the resumption of peace talks. Lasting peace and stability is the only acceptable future for our region,” President Salome Zurabishvili tweeted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its part expressed hope that the “progress regarding the conflict resolution issues and peace establishment will be achieved through negotiations, therefore encouraging enhancement of security and prosperity across the entire region.”

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on the truce in the early hours of October 10 following 11-hour talks in Moscow that involved Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, and Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov.

The ceasefire, envisaging the exchange of prisoners and the recovery of dead bodies from the war theater, among others, came into effect on midday of October 10. The clashes erupted again, however, as both Yerevan and Baku started to accuse each other of ignoring the ceasefire deal within the minutes after the agreement came into effect.

The heaviest clashes in years erupted between Armenia and Azerbaijan for Nagorno-Karabakh on September 27, with Yerevan and Baku trading accusations over the outbreak of current hostilities.

