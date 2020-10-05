Arms Transit Reports to Azerbaijan ‘Disinformation,’ Georgia Says

In his statement of October 4, Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Lasha Darsalia decried reports about Tbilisi allowing arms transit to Azerbaijan as “disinformation” and “called on the population of Armenia not to succumb to this disinformation.”

Darsalia reiterated Tbilisi’s assurances, voiced earlier by the National Security Council of Georgia, on suspending permits to both countries Armenia and Azerbaijan for military cargo transit, and pledged to continue meeting its international obligations “towards the third countries, as well as towards our neighbors” with respect to passing civilian cargo.

“Despite this, we are observing that various types of disinformation and fake news are spreading in social [media] as if arms are transported passing through Georgia. Only recently, reports circulated as if arms were passed to Azerbaijan through the Georgian territory. This is definitely disinformation and fake news,” Deputy Minister said.

“I would like to call on everyone to only rely on verified and credible sources,” Lasha Darsalia concluded.

Earlier, Tbilisi also denied reports on Georgia allowing passage of Syria militants from Turkey to Azerbaijan as “disinformation.”

The National Security Council of Georgia stated on October 3 that “since the inception of escalation, [Tbilisi] temporarily suspended the issuance of permits for transiting military cargo through its territory in the direction of both countries, be it by air or land.”

