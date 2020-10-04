Georgia: Reports on Allowing Syria Fighters to Azerbaijan ‘Disinformation’

In a press conference held after the National Security Council meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh developments on October 3, Head of the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) Grigol Liluashvili slammed reports on Tbilisi allowing passage of Syria militants from Turkey to Azerbaijan as “disinformation.”

According to Liluashvili, “reports on the movement of fighters [through the Georgian soil] are groundless. This is false and aims at escalating and straining the situation in Georgia and in the region in general.”

Liluashvili said the same sources have been voicing calls to block the highway connecting Georgia to Azerbaijan, aimed at “disrupting peaceful coexistence” in ethnically-mixed municipalities in the country.

The SSG Head stated that State Security Service maintains “active communication” with the relevant authorities of both, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Every security-related decision is made in the best interest of the situation in the region and for the settlement of ongoing processes. Any activity threatening Georgia’s state security as well as regional stability will be met with measures envisaged by the law,” Liluashvili warned.

The National Security Council of Georgia underlined on October 3 that “since the inception of escalation, [Tbilisi] temporarily suspended the issuance of permits for transiting military cargo through its territory in the direction of both countries [Azerbaijan and Armenia], be it by air or land.”

