Police Arrest Four Drug Trade Suspects

18/09/2020 - 16:15
The Interior Ministry has announced on September 18 that it detained four persons on charges of illegal purchase, keeping, and selling of drugs in especially large quantities. Police said the detainees “sold drugs on a regular basis.”

It also noted that covert officers purchased “heroin” and “methadone” drugs multiple times as evidence.

The Interior Ministry added that investigation has been launched under article 260 of the Criminal Code of Georgia envisaging punishment for a term of eight to twenty years or life imprisonment.

